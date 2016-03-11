BRIEF-Shalimar Wires Industries says reappointment of Sunil Khaitan as chairman & MD
* Says reappointment of Sunil Khaitan as chairman & managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, March 11 India is in talks with countries in the Middle East for a scheme under which they can exchange crude oil for food.
India oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday that the country is in talks with the UAE and a few more countries for an oil-for-food programme.
He said discussions between these countries are being held at the leadership level.
India, which is the third biggest crude oil consumer in the world, imports almost 80 percent of its crude oil requirement from overseas, a majority of which is met through shipments from the Middle East nations. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Writing by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* Says reappointment of Sunil Khaitan as chairman & managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar index hits lowest since Nov. 9 * Gold faces a resistance at $1,245 per ounce - technicals * Sliver, Platinum touch over two-week highs (Updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala May 17 Gold hit a two-week high on Wednesday as Asian stocks slipped and the dollar fell amid political uncertainty after a source said U.S. President Donald Trump asked the FBI to end a probe into his former security adviser. Spot gold climbed 0.6 percent to $1,243