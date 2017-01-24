An oil refinery of Essar Oil, which runs India's second biggest private sector refinery, is pictured in Vadinar in the western state of Gujarat, India, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI India hopes to conclude negotiations with the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday to fill its strategic oil reserves at Mangalore, in southern India, a foreign ministry official said.

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan is headed to India week as a guest of honour to the annual Republic Day Parade in a warming of ties.

Oil-rich Abu Dhabi has been in discussions to finalise a deal to lease part of India's crude oil storage facilities.

India, which imports about 80 percent of its oil needs, is building emergency storage in vast underground caverns to hold some 36.87 million barrels of crude as it seeks to hedge against energy security risks.

Amar Sinha, Indian foreign ministry official in charge of economic relations, said the two sides were also expected to sign a pact between the UAE's sovereign wealth fund and India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Malini Menon)