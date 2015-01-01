NEW DELHI Jan 1 India on Thursday raised
factory gate duties on petrol and diesel by 2 rupees ($0.03) a
litre to fund infrastructure projects in the current and next
fiscal years.
The increase, the third since Prime Minister Narendra Modi
lifted diesel price controls in October, seeks to cash in on
lower world oil prices to bolster strained government finances
without stoking inflation.
The allocation of these resources to fund 15,000 km of road
projects would spur economic activity and boost employment, the
government said in a statement.
The higher excise duties come into effect from Jan. 2.
The government last raised excise duties on petrol and
diesel by 2.25 rupees a litre and 1 rupees a litre respectively
on Dec. 2.
India's fiscal deficit was 5.25 trillion rupees
($83 billion) during April-November, or 98.9 percent of the
full-year target. The deficit was 93.9 percent during the same
period a year ago.
($1 = 63.35 rupees)
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Douglas Busvine)