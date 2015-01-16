NEW DELHI Jan 16 India raised factory gate duties on petrol and diesel by 2 rupees a litre each on Friday, two private news channels reported, the fourth since the government lifted diesel price controls in October.

The government has raised the duties to cash in on lower world oil prices to bolster government finances without stoking inflation.

India last raised excise duties on petrol and diesel on Jan. 1 to fund infrastructure projects in the current and next fiscal years. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon)