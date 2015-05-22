NEW DELHI May 22 India's oil ministry has set interim rules that exempt state-run upstream companies from giving any discount on crude and refined fuel sales if global oil prices average up to $60 a barrel this quarter, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Oil India and GAIL (India) sell crude and fuels like cooking gas at discounted rates to partly compensate retailers for losses they incur on selling fuels at government-set cheaper rates. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing Douglas Busvine)