NEW DELHI India expects to build three more liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals on its east coast, a senior oil ministry official said on Tuesday, as the country tries to increase consumption of the cleaner-burning fuel.

A.P. Sawhney said the three new terminals will be located at Ennore, Kakinada and Dhamra ports on the east coast. Sawhney was speaking at the Petrotech energy conference in New Delhi.

The country was also looking at reviving stranded gas-based power generation capacity, Sawhney said.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)