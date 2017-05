NEW DELHI Dec 5 Nigeria will maintain oil output at 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) with all three of its main fields on line, the country's oil minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said on the sidelines of India's Petrotech energy conference on Monday.

Nigeria in October said it expected its oil production rate to jump by 22 percent by the year's end to 2.2 million bpd.

Apart from the impact of low oil prices, whose sales account for 70 percent of the Nigerian government's revenue, the country's energy facilities have been crippled by attacks by militants calling for a greater share of the country's oil wealth. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)