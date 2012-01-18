An engineer of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) works inside the Kalol oil field in Gujarat September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reliance Industries KG-D6's facility located in Andhra Pradesh is pictured in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

MUMBAI India's two largest energy companies are set to report flat-to-weak earnings for the fiscal third quarter that ended December 31.

Energy major Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, could post its first drop in quarterly profit in more than two years, as refining margins are seen slipping to around $7 a barrel, from $10.1 in the September quarter, and as gas output from its offshore fields slows further.

For state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS), a rising subsidy burden due to government-set fuel prices may offset better realisations on account of high crude oil prices.

Forecasts for Reliance and ONGC are based on 10 estimates each.

POLL CONTRIBUTORS:

Angel Broking, Edelweiss, Emkay Global, Prabhudas Lilladher, Motilal Oswal, KR Choksey Shares, B&K Securities, ICICI Securities, Systematix Research, Citigroup, Kotak, Elara Capital, and Ambit Capital.

(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)