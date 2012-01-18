MUMBAI, Jan 18 India's two largest energy companies are set to report flat-to-weak earnings for the fiscal third quarter that ended Dec. 31. Energy major Reliance Industries, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, could post its first drop in quarterly profit in more than two years, as refining margins are seen slipping to around $7 a barrel, from $10.1 in the September quarter, and as gas output from its offshore fields slows further. For state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, a rising subsidy burden due to government-set fuel prices may offset better realisations on account of high crude oil prices. Following are the net profit and revenue forecasts for the two companies from a Reuters poll of brokerages. NET PROFIT (in billion rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Mean % Change Range Date 2011 Share Performance -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reliance 48.1 -6.5 44.6-53.2 Jan 20 -34.5 pct ONGC 72.6 2.6 59.7-80.9 Feb 2 -20.3 pct -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REVENUE (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------------- Reliance 819.9 37.3 735.8-939.5 ONGC 209.9 12.9 172.0-242.0 ------------------------------------------------- Forecasts for Reliance and ONGC are based on 10 estimates each. POLL CONTRIBUTORS: Angel Broking, Edelweiss, Emkay Global, Prabhudas Lilladher, Motilal Oswal, KR Choksey Shares, B&K Securities, ICICI Securities, Systematix Research, Citigroup, Kotak, Elara Capital, and Ambit Capital. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)