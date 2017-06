April 18 Indian energy major Reliance Industries, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is expected to report its second successive drop in quarterly profit, as refining margins are seen slipping to around $6 a barrel from $6.8 in the December quarter, and as gas output from its offshore fields slows further. State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp, the country's biggest oil producer, is likely to post a 28 percent rise in March quarter net profit, but a higher share of subsidy burden due to government-set fuel prices is expected to take the shine off gains from higher crude oil prices. Following are the net profit and revenue forecasts for the two companies, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. NET PROFIT (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Mean % Change Range Date 2012 Share Performance ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reliance 43.3 -19.5 41.1-47.3 April 20 8 pct ONGC 35.7 28.0 24.8-46.2 N.A. 5 pct ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NET SALES (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------------ Reliance 866.5 19.2 804.4-947.5 ONGC 164.8 7.0 142.3-175.1 ------------------------------------------------ ($1=51.5 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)