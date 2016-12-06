NEW DELHI Qatar's RasGas is seeing preference for short-term LNG contracts from customers in India, its chief executive said on Tuesday at the Petrotech energy conference in New Delhi.

Hamad Mubarak Al Muhannadi also said that India needs more LNG terminals to unlock demand. Asia's third-largest economy will become the world's second-largest spot and long-term LNG buyer this year, Muhannadi said.

