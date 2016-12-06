Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
NEW DELHI Qatar's RasGas is seeing preference for short-term LNG contracts from customers in India, its chief executive said on Tuesday at the Petrotech energy conference in New Delhi.
Hamad Mubarak Al Muhannadi also said that India needs more LNG terminals to unlock demand. Asia's third-largest economy will become the world's second-largest spot and long-term LNG buyer this year, Muhannadi said.
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Michael Perry)
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.