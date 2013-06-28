MUMBAI, June 28 Shares in energy companies in India surged in pre-open trading on Friday after the government's approval of a hefty increase in gas prices is seen boosting earnings for producers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd.

ONGC rose 7.7 percent, while Reliance gained 4.8 percent.

Indicative pricing has suggested domestic gas prices could rise to $8.4-8.5 per mmBtu with the new mechanism, drawn up by a committee headed by C. Rangarajan, from a current $4.2 mmBtu. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)