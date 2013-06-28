BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off at 13-day variable rate repo auction
* rbi: allots 4.90 billion rupees at 13-day variable rate repo auction versus 215 billion rupees notified
MUMBAI, June 28 Shares in energy companies in India surged in pre-open trading on Friday after the government's approval of a hefty increase in gas prices is seen boosting earnings for producers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd.
ONGC rose 7.7 percent, while Reliance gained 4.8 percent.
Indicative pricing has suggested domestic gas prices could rise to $8.4-8.5 per mmBtu with the new mechanism, drawn up by a committee headed by C. Rangarajan, from a current $4.2 mmBtu. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)
March 31 Indian shares fell on Friday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, but were poised for a third straight gain on month fuelled by a crucial victory for India's ruling party in a key state election and big foreign inflows into markets.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.