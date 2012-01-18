NEW DELHI Jan 18 India plans to frame
broader guidelines and prescribe timelines for issuing
environment clearances to power sector projects, the federal
environment minister said on Wednesday.
"Within my mandate to protect the environment, our policy
will be to have consistent, transparent guidelines," Jayanthi
Natarajan told reporters.
India holds about 10 percent of the world's coal reserves,
but has struggled to provide enough fuel to its under-performing
power sector, because of policy challenges.
State-run miner Coal India has said it may miss production
targets this year because of delays in environmental clearances
at some of its mines, even as demand rises from power plants and
industries.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)