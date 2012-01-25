Jan 25 Following is a snapshot of market
activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 5158.30 5127.35 0.60
Nifty JAN 2012 5158.30 5120.45 0.74
Open Interest 11,715,500 12,894,900 -9.14
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 1.78 1.76 1.13
Volume Put-Call 1.07 1.32 -18.93
Ratio
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility 21.02 21.42 -1.87
Index
Call ATM IV (30D) 18.17 22.49 19.20
Put ATM IV (30D) 20.39 17.15 18.89
Suzlon Energy <SUZLG2:NS>, NHPC <NHPCG2:NS>, IFCI
<IFCIG2:NS>, Unitech <UNTEG2:NS> and GVK Power <GVKPG2:NS> were
the top open interest gainers for February.
Suzlon Energy, Unitech, Hindustan Construction <HCNSF2:NS>,
JSW Ispat <JSWIF2:NS> and Lanco Infratech <LAINF2:NS> were the
top losers in January contract open interest.
Nifty is widely expected to face resistance at around 5200
level due to historical, trendline and 200-day moving average
patterns, said two futures and options dealers.
"While option data implies a range of 4800-5200 for Nifty in
February series, participants on the sidelines may join in to
take it till 5300," said Siddharth Bhamre, head of equity
derivatives at Angel Broking.
Left-out syndrome would lead to mid caps outperforming large
caps at least in the first week of February series, Bhamre
added.
He expects Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services
, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries
to rise in February series.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Malini Menon)