Jan 25 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5158.30 5127.35 0.60 Nifty JAN 2012 5158.30 5120.45 0.74 Open Interest 11,715,500 12,894,900 -9.14 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.78 1.76 1.13 Volume Put-Call 1.07 1.32 -18.93 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 21.02 21.42 -1.87 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 18.17 22.49 19.20 Put ATM IV (30D) 20.39 17.15 18.89 For more details, please click on and . Suzlon Energy <SUZLG2:NS>, NHPC <NHPCG2:NS>, IFCI <IFCIG2:NS>, Unitech <UNTEG2:NS> and GVK Power <GVKPG2:NS> were the top open interest gainers for February. Suzlon Energy, Unitech, Hindustan Construction <HCNSF2:NS>, JSW Ispat <JSWIF2:NS> and Lanco Infratech <LAINF2:NS> were the top losers in January contract open interest. Nifty is widely expected to face resistance at around 5200 level due to historical, trendline and 200-day moving average patterns, said two futures and options dealers. "While option data implies a range of 4800-5200 for Nifty in February series, participants on the sidelines may join in to take it till 5300," said Siddharth Bhamre, head of equity derivatives at Angel Broking. Left-out syndrome would lead to mid caps outperforming large caps at least in the first week of February series, Bhamre added. He expects Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services , Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries to rise in February series. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by Malini Menon)