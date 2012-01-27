(Please note that Nifty futures reports published between Jan. 2 and Jan. 24 incorrectly referred to the spot contract as Jan. 2011) Jan 27 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5204.70 5158.30 0.90 Nifty Feb 2012 5212.80 5158.30 1.06 Open Interest 23,453,550 11,715,500 100.19 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.30 1.78 -26.97 Volume Put-Call 1.32 1.07 23.36 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 21.70 21.02 3.24 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 20.58 18.17 13.26 Put ATM IV (30D) 19.55 20.39 -4.12 For more details, please click on and . Unitech <UNTEG2:NS>, Suzlon Energy <SUZLG2:NS>, IFCI <IFCIG2:NS>, Tata Motors <TAMOG2:NS> and Dish TV <DSTVG2:NS> were the top open interest gainers for the February contract. Sintex Industries <SNTXG2:NS>, Sterlite Industries <STRLG2:NS>, SAIL <SAILG2:NS>, Reliance Communications <RLCMG2:NS> and Reliance Industries <RELIG2:NS> were the top losers. "The rise in Nifty for the entire month has been sharp without any meaningful profit-booking. This makes Nifty even more vulnerable to profit-booking," said Milan Bavishi, head research at Inventure Growth and Securities. "So at this level, caution is advised because a correction from current level could take Nifty to 4,980 levels on the downside. The upside from here is limited to 5,250 where Nifty will meet resistance from the downward-sloping trendline." Futures and options dealers said they expect profit-booking in a range of 5,200-5,230, while 5,050 will act as a major support level in the short term. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)