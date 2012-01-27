BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
(Please note that Nifty futures reports published between Jan. 2 and Jan. 24 incorrectly referred to the spot contract as Jan. 2011) Jan 27 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5204.70 5158.30 0.90 Nifty Feb 2012 5212.80 5158.30 1.06 Open Interest 23,453,550 11,715,500 100.19 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.30 1.78 -26.97 Volume Put-Call 1.32 1.07 23.36 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 21.70 21.02 3.24 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 20.58 18.17 13.26 Put ATM IV (30D) 19.55 20.39 -4.12 For more details, please click on and . Unitech <UNTEG2:NS>, Suzlon Energy <SUZLG2:NS>, IFCI <IFCIG2:NS>, Tata Motors <TAMOG2:NS> and Dish TV <DSTVG2:NS> were the top open interest gainers for the February contract. Sintex Industries <SNTXG2:NS>, Sterlite Industries <STRLG2:NS>, SAIL <SAILG2:NS>, Reliance Communications <RLCMG2:NS> and Reliance Industries <RELIG2:NS> were the top losers. "The rise in Nifty for the entire month has been sharp without any meaningful profit-booking. This makes Nifty even more vulnerable to profit-booking," said Milan Bavishi, head research at Inventure Growth and Securities. "So at this level, caution is advised because a correction from current level could take Nifty to 4,980 levels on the downside. The upside from here is limited to 5,250 where Nifty will meet resistance from the downward-sloping trendline." Futures and options dealers said they expect profit-booking in a range of 5,200-5,230, while 5,050 will act as a major support level in the short term. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.74 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)