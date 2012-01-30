Jan 30 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5,087.30 5,204.70 -2.26 Nifty Feb 5,112.10 5,212.80 -1.93 Open Interest 24,740,950 23,453,550 5.48 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.23 1.30 -5.38 Volume Put-Call 1.12 1.32 -15.15 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 23.46 21.70 8.11 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 21.88 20.58 6.31 Put ATM IV (30D) 21.52 19.55 10.07 For more details, please click on and . Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd <BHELG2:NS>, Jaiprakash Associates <JAIAG2:NS>, ITC <ITCG2:NS>, LIC Housing Finance <LICHG2:NS> and Lanco Infratech <LAING2:NS> were the top open interest gainers for the February contract. IFCI <IFCIG2:NS>, 3i Infotech <TIING2:NS>, VIP Industries <VIPIG2:NS>, Voltas <VOLTG2:NS> and Bajaj Hindusthan <BJHNG2:NS> were the top open interest losers. "Markets were due for a correction as all the oscillators were in overbought zone and markets were near the 200-day moving average," said Abhay Jain, senior equity adviser at SSJ finance and Securities Pvt Ltd. In the short term, the Nifty could find support around the 4,950 level, Jain said. If it breaches 5,200, then 5,400 is the next possible target, he said. Shanu Goel, senior research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd, said third-quarter results will continue to influence the market's trend. "On downside, 5,050 and then 4,950-4,940 will act as major support levels for the short term," he said. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Ted Kerr)