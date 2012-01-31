Jan 31 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5,199.25 5,087.30 2.20 Nifty Feb 5,223.35 5,112.10 2.18 Open Interest 22,371,250 24,740,950 -9.58 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.28 1.23 4.07 Volume Put-Call 0.93 1.12 -16.69 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 22.66 23.46 -3.41 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 22.02 21.88 0.64 Put ATM IV (30D) 20.26 21.52 -5.86 For more details, please click on and . Unitech <UNTEG2:NS>, Housing Development & Infrastructure <HDILG2:NS>, Delta Corp <DELTG2:NS>, Jaiprakash Associates <JAPRG2:NS> and Sterlite Industries <STRLG2:NS> were the top open interest gainers for the February contract. Lanco Infra <LAING2:NS>, IFCI <IFCIG2:NS>, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra <TTMLG2:NS>, Suzlon <SUZLG2:NS> and Tata Global were the top open interest losers. "Open interest build up and FII positions are signaling that Nifty can go till 5,350 in this series," said Sunil Kumar Arora, derivatives head at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt Ltd. "Reliance Industries, ITC, Infosys are yet to participate in the rally and would provide support," Arora said. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)