Jan 31 Following is a snapshot of market
activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.
Current Previous % Change
Nifty Spot 5,199.25 5,087.30 2.20
Nifty Feb 5,223.35 5,112.10 2.18
Open Interest 22,371,250 24,740,950 -9.58
PUT-CALL DATA
OI Put-Call Ratio 1.28 1.23 4.07
Volume Put-Call 0.93 1.12 -16.69
Ratio
VOLATILITY
NSE Volatility 22.66 23.46 -3.41
Index
Call ATM IV (30D) 22.02 21.88 0.64
Put ATM IV (30D) 20.26 21.52 -5.86
For more details, please click on and
.
Unitech <UNTEG2:NS>, Housing Development & Infrastructure
<HDILG2:NS>, Delta Corp <DELTG2:NS>, Jaiprakash Associates
<JAPRG2:NS> and Sterlite Industries <STRLG2:NS> were the top
open interest gainers for the February contract.
Lanco Infra <LAING2:NS>, IFCI <IFCIG2:NS>, Tata
Teleservices Maharashtra <TTMLG2:NS>, Suzlon <SUZLG2:NS> and
Tata Global were the top open interest losers.
"Open interest build up and FII positions are signaling that
Nifty can go till 5,350 in this series," said Sunil Kumar Arora,
derivatives head at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt Ltd.
"Reliance Industries, ITC, Infosys are yet to participate in
the rally and would provide support," Arora said.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)