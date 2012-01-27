(Corrects year in second line of table to 2012 from 2011. The error also appeared in earlier versions of this report starting on Jan. 2.) Jan 24 Following is a snapshot of market activity in the derivatives segment of the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Current Previous % Change Nifty Spot 5127.35 5,046.25 1.61 Nifty Jan 2012 5120.45 5,051.05 1.37 Open Interest 12,894,900 15,798,880 -18.38 PUT-CALL DATA OI Put-Call Ratio 1.76 1.61 9.32 Volume Put-Call 1.32 1.30 1.54 Ratio VOLATILITY NSE Volatility 21.42 22.14 -3.25 Index Call ATM IV (30D) 22.49 10.33 117.72 Put ATM IV (30D) 17.15 22.66 -24.32 For more details, please click on and . GVK Power <GVKPG2:NS>, Lanco Infratech <LAING2:NS>, Suzlon <SUZLG2:NS>, JSW Ispat <JSWIG2:NS> and IFCI <IFCIG2:NS> were the top open interest gainers for February. GVK Power <GVKPF2:NS>, Ruchi Soya <RCSYF2:NS>, Suzlon Energy <SUZLF2:NS>, IFCI <IFCIF2:NS> and GMR Infra <GMRIF2:NS> were the top losers in January contract open interest. "We expect expiry to be in the range of 5,120-5,180 and certainly not below 5,100 levels. For next series, we will wait for the Nifty to close above 5,200 and then take fresh long positions," said Nandish Patel, senior derivatives analyst, Sharekhan. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)