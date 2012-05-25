NEW DELHI May 25 An Indian court on Friday
granted bail to five corporate executives, including billionaire
Ravi Ruia of the Essar conglomerate, charged in a case as part
of a probe into a massive telecoms licensing scandal that has
drawn in tycoons and a former minister.
A special court in New Delhi, which is hearing the case over
alleged rigging in the grant of second-generation radio airwaves
to carriers in a 2008 state sale, allowed bail pleas of Ruia,
his nephew, and a senior Essar group executive.
The court also granted bail to two of the owners of mobile
carrier Loop Telecom.
