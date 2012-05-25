NEW DELHI May 25 An Indian court on Friday granted bail to five corporate executives, including billionaire Ravi Ruia of the Essar conglomerate, charged in a case as part of a probe into a massive telecoms licensing scandal that has drawn in tycoons and a former minister.

A special court in New Delhi, which is hearing the case over alleged rigging in the grant of second-generation radio airwaves to carriers in a 2008 state sale, allowed bail pleas of Ruia, his nephew, and a senior Essar group executive.

The court also granted bail to two of the owners of mobile carrier Loop Telecom. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; editing by Malini Menon)