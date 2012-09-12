(Adds details, background)
SINGAPORE, Sept 12 India's privately owned Essar
Oil has offered a rare diesel cargo for export, its
first in nearly two years, as domestic demand slows due to
monsoon rains, industry sources said on Wednesday.
Essar Oil supplies diesel mainly to public sector refiners
and the last time it is known to have exported diesel was in
October 2010 when the company shipped out four cargoes of high
sulphur and medium sulphur gasoil from India, traders said.
It has now offered 65,000-70,000 tonnes of diesel with 500
parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur for Sept. 22-Oct. 6 loading from
Vadinar through a tender which closes on Friday.
A company official declined to comment on why Essar was
offering the diesel, but traders said it could possibly be due
to a dip in domestic demand from a late revival of the monsoon
last week.
Below-average rains had last month curbed hydropower
generation, boosting agricultural demand for diesel to power
irrigation systems, and prompting imports into the country.
"We recently had a good few weeks of monsoon showers across
the nation, so it's helping push demand down... if they have
surplus, there's no point keeping it," an India-based industry
source said.
Essar Oil usually produces about 700,000 tonnes of diesel
every month. Most is sold to Indian state-owned refiners and the
rest to Essar's retail network of 1,400 fuel pumps in India, the
source added.
Recent upgrades to its refinery had also boosted diesel
supply, traders said.
The company upgraded its refinery to process 405,000 barrels
of oil a day, or about 9 percent of India's refining capacity,
and raised complexity to handle cheaper heavy grades in June.
It is unclear if Essar plans to export diesel regularly, but
with the company able to produce Euro V-compliant fuel, which
includes 10 ppm sulphur diesel which market participants were
expecting it to export to Europe and Australia.
