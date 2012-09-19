* India's Essar Oil sells two diesel cargoes -sources
* Sold at premiums $4.60-$4.70/barrel above Middle East
quotes
* One cargo awarded to Saudi Aramco Products Trading Company
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, Sept 19 India's privately
owned Essar Oil has sold two diesel cargoes in what
would be its first exports in nearly two years, as domestic
demand slowed due to heavy rainfall this month, industry sources
said on Wednesday.
Below-average rains had last month curbed hydropower
generation, boosting agricultural demand for diesel to power
irrigation systems, and prompting imports into the country.
But a recent pickup in monsoon rains has curbed domestic
demand for diesel, prompting Essar's rare sale, traders said.
Essar Oil had initially offered one cargo of up to 70,000
tonnes of diesel with 500 parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur for
Sept. 22-Oct. 6 loading from Vadinar through a tender last week,
but later sold two cargoes instead, the sources said.
The cargoes were sold at premiums of $4.60-$4.70 a barrel
above Middle East quotes, the sources added. One of the cargoes
was awarded to Saudi Aramco Products Trading Company while the
other could have gone to Hess Energy, traders said.
This was also the first time that Essar Oil has sold a
diesel cargo to the newly set up Saudi Aramco Products Trading
Company, they added.
The sale to Hess Energy could not be confirmed.
Essar Oil supplies diesel mainly to Indian public sector
refiners and the last time it is known to have exported diesel
was in October 2010.
Essar Oil upgraded its refinery to process 405,000 barrels
of oil a day, or about 9 percent of India's refining capacity,
and raised complexity to handle cheaper heavy grades in June.
The refinery produces about 9-10 million tonnes of diesel a
year and is able to produce Euro-V compliant fuel, sources said.
Most of this is sold to Indian state-owned refiners and the
rest to Essar's retail network of 1,600 fuel pumps in India.
Essar Oil has no immediate plans to export diesel regularly,
India-based sources said.
