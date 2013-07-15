NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, July 15 India's Essar Oil
has awarded a rare term contract to export up to
210,000 tonnes of diesel for August to October loading to trader
Noble Group, industry sources said on Monday.
Essar Oil has sold up to 70,000 tonnes a month of 500 ppm
sulphur diesel for loading from Vadinar over August to October
to Noble at a premium of between $2.30 and $2.40 a barrel above
Middle East quotes, one of the sources said.
Noble is likely shipping the cargoes to Saudi Arabia, trade
sources said, though this could not be confirmed.
While Essar Oil started exporting diesel regularly in the
spot market from September last year following a two-year hiatus
after upgrades to its refinery boosted diesel supply, it has
rarely offered diesel term cargoes for export, industry sources
said.
Essar Oil completed an upgrade to its refinery in June last
year, raising its capacity to 405,000 barrels a day, accounting
for about 9 percent of India's refining capacity, and also
raising the unit's complexity to handle cheaper, heavier grades.
The refinery produces about 9 million to 10 million tonnes
of diesel a year and is able to produce Euro-V compliant fuel.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI in Jessica Jaganathan in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)