NEW DELHI Essar Oil ESRO.NS will shut its 405,000 barrels per day Vadinar refinery in western Gujarat state for about four weeks of maintenance in May-June, a company spokesman said.

The company has yet to finalise the dates for the shutdown, he said.

Trade sources say the refiner will upgrade some of units during the maintenance shutdown.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krishna N. Das)