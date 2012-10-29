MUMBAI Oct 29 India-focused Essar Energy
plans to refinance up to $1.5 billion of its rupee debt
within a couple of quarters, as it focuses on improving its
balance sheet after a turbulent period that included heavy
capital expenditure and regulatory setbacks.
"The focus for the next couple of years is to optimise the
asset utilisation, focus on value creation and cash flows,"
Chief Executive Officer Naresh Nayyar told Reuters in an
interview.
London-listed Essar Energy - 77 percent-owned by privately
held Indian conglomerate Essar Group - had net debt of $5.8
billion at the end of June, mainly from boosting its refinery
capacity and funding power projects in India.
Essar's shares earlier this year fell to as low as a quarter
of their 420 pence 2010 listing price, after the company missed
its earnings forecast and put some of its India power projects
on hold due to delays in coal mining approvals.
This was followed by a court ruling that ended a tax break
for its majority-owned Essar Oil unit.
Essar has shelved plans to sell about 15 percent of Essar
Oil, Nayyar said, after it tied up a corporate loan to settle
the unit's tax dues. Also, he said a recent clarification by
India's markets regulator will help avoid having to dilute Essar
Energy's stake to comply with a minimum 25 percent public
shareholding rule.
