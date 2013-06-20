June 20 Essar Oil more than doubled crude imports from Iran in May from a month earlier and the sanctions-hit nation was its top supplier in the first five months of 2012, tanker data made available to Reuters show, but India's overall oil imports from Tehran were down as state-run refiners halted purchases. The private refiner imported 119,400 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran in May, compared with 55,600 bpd in April and 32,500 bpd a year ago, the data showed. However, its shipments from Tehran fell about 41 percent to 75,900 bpd in the January-May period from a year ago, when the refiner stepped up purchases ahead of sanctions starting in July. Essar could be the sole Indian importer of Iranian oil in June, as two state-run refiners have halted supplies over insurance problems and sources said Indian Oil Corp is not planning to lift Iranian oil until the fourth quarter, without giving further details. The United States renewed six-month waivers on sanctions for India earlier this month in exchange for reduced purchases of oil from Iran. The sanctions from Washington and from the European Union aim to block Tehran's oil revenue over its disputed nuclear programme, which they suspect is aimed at building weapons. Iran denies this claim. "It is an opportunity for Essar to maximise purchases from Iran as overall the country's imports from Iran will be less due to the absence of PSU (public sector undertaking) refiners," said an official at a state-run refiner. Two government-run refiners, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp, stopped importing oil from Iran from April, as local insurers said they could no longer cover plants that process Iranian oil after Europe-based reinsurers backed out. However, Essar continued using Iranian oil based on legal advice that EU sanctions are not applicable in this situation, a document made available to Reuters showed. But there is some uncertainty as it is up to reinsurers to interpret the sanctions. No comment was available from Essar. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in May versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ May April %chg May %chg Jan-May Jan-May %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 22.8 -100.0 14.0 4.7 199.3 Colombia 69.3 0.0 -- 35.9 93.1 38.2 7.4 418.6 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.3 0.0 -- Mexico 0.0 70.8 -100.0 34.3 -100.0 28.1 20.5 37.3 Venezuela 66.7 69.1 -3.5 0.0 -- 68.4 7.3 841.6 TOTAL 136.0 139.9 -2.8 93.0 46.3 154.1 39.8 287.0 Meast Neutral zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.2 0.0 -- Oman 0.0 16.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 10.0 0.0 -- Iran 119.4 55.6 114.6 32.5 266.9 75.9 128.1 -40.7 Iraq 64.1 65.7 -2.4 129.2 -50.3 66.6 65.8 1.1 Qatar 14.3 29.6 -51.5 18.6 -22.9 23.1 23.2 -0.5 S arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.8 4.0 194.7 Uae 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 20.6 -100.0 TOTAL 197.9 167.7 17.9 180.3 9.7 195.5 241.7 -19.1 Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.0 -100.0 Egypt 18.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.4 0.0 -- TOTAL 18.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.4 6.0 23.5 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.1 0.0 -- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 352.5 307.7 14.6 273.3 29.0 359.1 287.5 24.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)