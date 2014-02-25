* Essar's Jan Iran oil imports up 31 pct y/y -tanker data
* India oil imports from Islamic state doubled in Jan
* Essar is also 1st Indian refiner to buy Brazil's Polvo
grade
By Nidhi Verma
Feb 25 Essar Oil, a key buyer of
Iranian oil, in January sharply raised imports from the Islamic
state and also became the first Indian refiner to ship in the
Brazilian heavy grade Polvo, tanker arrival data showed.
India's oil imports from Iran more than doubled in January
from a month earlier after sanctions on Tehran were eased due to
an interim deal on its nuclear programme.
Essar received 141,900 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from
Iran last month, up from 54,200 bpd in December, according to
the data obtained by Reuters. Shipments last month were about 31
percent higher than a year ago.
Essar officials declined to comment.
During the first 10 months of the fiscal year ending March
31, Essar imported 91,500 bpd oil, a decline of about 6 percent
from the same period the year before, the data showed.
Essar purchased Polvo from Brazil as it has been testing new
heavy grades to improve refining margins.
In the December quarter, Essar met as much as 98 percent of
its oil needs through heavy and ultra heavy grades, it said in a
statement earlier this month.
Essar's total crude imports in January rose 81.5 percent
from a low base in December, when it drew from inventory and cut
purchases.
Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate
imports in January, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000
bpd
---------------------------------------------------------------
REGION/ JAN DEC %CHG JAN %CHG
COUNTRY 2014 2013 MTH/MTH 2013 YR/YR
---------------------------------------------------------------
Latam
Brazil 32.8 0.0 -- 54.0 -39.3
Colombia 17.0 69.5 -75.5 0.0 --
Ecuador 34.6 0.0 -- 25.8 34.3
Mexico 67.9 0.0 -- 68.5 -1.0
Venezuela 60.9 63.5 -4.2 69.0 -11.7
TOTAL 213.1 133.1 60.2 217.3 -1.9
Middle East
Oman 0.0 33.6 -100.0 0.0 --
Iran 141.9 54.2 162.0 108.4 30.9
Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 66.9 -100.0
Qatar 14.4 0.0 -- 27.3 -47.2
TOTAL 156.3 87.8 78.1 202.6 -22.9
Africa
Egypt 17.5 0.0 -- 0.0 --
Libya 13.8 0.0 -- 0.0 --
TOTAL 31.3 0.0 -- 0.0 --
Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 10.2 -100.0
---------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL ALL 400.8 220.8 81.5 430.1 -6.8
---------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been
rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a
conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number
of days.
