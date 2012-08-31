NEW DELHI, Aug 31 Essar Oil, the only private refiner in India that buys Iranian oil, has raised imports of oil from Tehran by a third in July compared with June and about 37 percent from a year ago, according to tanker discharge data made available to Reuters. Essar has renewed its term deal with Iran to buy 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil in 2012/13 (April-march) but plans to cut purchases by 15 percent after a verbal directive by the government. However, the refiner has shipped in an average 104,000 bpd since April. Essar, which earlier this year expanded its Vadinar oil refinery in western Gujarat state to process 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), has significantly raised processing of heavy and ultra heavy grades, including those from Latin America, to improve refining margins. The refiner is in an annual deal with Colombia's Ecopetrol to import 12 million barrels of Castilla crude oil. Essar imported about 152,300 bpd oil in the Iranian very large crude carriers Motion and suezmax Castor, becoming the biggest Indian buyer from the Islamic Republic in July. It replaced Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), whose imports were hit as Iran does not have enough aframaxes to suit the Indian firm's needs and European sanctions have hit availability of vessels from others. Essar got nearly 45 percent of its crude imports from Iran in January-July. Overall imports by Essar rose over 23 percent during January-July to 287,300 bpd, the data shows. No comment was available from Essar. India's oil shipments from Iran fell by more than 40 percent in July from June and a year ago, as imports by Tehran's biggest local client MRPL were hit by a shortage of ships and insurance cover caused by European Union sanctions. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in July and since the beginning of this year. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/ July June July %chg %chg Jan-July Jan-July %chg Country 2012 2012 2011 mth/mth yr/yr 2012 2011 yr/yr -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Brazil 0.0 34.6 0.0 -100.0 -- 8.2 0.0 -- Colombia 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 5.2 0.0 -- Venezuela 0.0 68.9 0.0 -100.0 -- 14.9 0.0 -- Mexico 68.6 0.0 0.0 -- -- 24.5 0.0 -- Brunei 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 2.7 -100.0 Iran 152.3 114.7 110.9 32.8 37.3 129.1 104.0 24.2 Iraq 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 46.7 47.0 -0.6 Qatar 26.9 0.0 28.1 -- -4.3 20.4 13.8 47.4 S Arabia 0.0 0.0 20.7 -- -100.0 2.8 17.2 -83.4 UAE 19.2 59.8 0.0 -67.9 -- 25.8 39.9 -35.3 Nigeria 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 4.3 4.1 3.0 Egypt 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 2.7 -100.0 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 18.9 -- -100.0 0.0 2.8 -100.0 Oman 0.0 38.2 0.0 -100.0 -- 5.4 0.0 -- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 267.0 316.3 178.7 -15.6 49.5 287.3 234.1 22.7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of day. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)