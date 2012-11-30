NEW DELHI, Nov 30 Essar Oil, one of the key Indian clients of Iran, imported about 30 percent more oil from the sanctions-hit nation in October compared with September and made rare purchases of Oriente grade from Ecuador, according to tanker arrival data made available to Reuters. Essar has renewed its term deal with Iran to buy 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the financial year ending March 31, 2013, but company sources said the refiner plans to cut purchases by 15 percent after a verbal directive from the government. However, the refiner has shipped in an average 108,900 bpd in the April-October period. Essar's plant was shut for an upgrade in October 2011 and so it only bought oil from Iran under its term deal. The private refiner has significantly raised processing of heavy and ultra-heavy grades, including those from Latin America, to improve refining margins. Import of Iranian oil was also high in October as the refiner took delivery of a very large crude carrier, the Suneast, which loaded in September. The company began replacing Latin American crudes with locally produced Mangala oil in 2010, but has now turned back to the region to feed its expanded capacity. It has an annual deal with Colombia's Ecopetrol to import 12 million barrels of Castilla crude oil. Essar aims to buy 15-20 percent of its crude oil needs from the domestic market, 35-40 percent from Latin American sources, and 30-40 percent from the Middle East, it said in May. The refiner imported about 143,000 bpd of oil in four Iranian tankers -- in addition to the Suneast, they were the Clove, Christina and Crystal -- becoming the biggest Indian buyer from Iran in October. Essar got nearly 42 percent of its crude imports from Iran in the first 10 months of the calendar year. Overall imports by Essar rose about 46 percent during January-October to about 300,00 bpd, the data shows. No comment was available from Essar. India's oil imports from Iran rose 14 percent in October from September but for the first seven months of the contract year were down 12 percent, data from trade sources showed on Friday, as New Delhi aims to win a renewal of a waiver from U.S. sanctions. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in October and since the beginning of this year. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oct Sept %chg Oct %Chg Jan-Oct Jan-Oct %chg 2012 2012 mth/mth 2011 yr/yr 2012 2011 yr/yr --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.1 0.0 -- Ecuador 61.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.2 0.0 -- Colombia 0.0 71.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 17.7 0.0 -- Venezuela 102.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 27.8 0.0 -- Mexico 34.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 20.6 0.0 -- Brunei 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.9 -100.0 N Zone 0.0 19.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 1.9 0.0 -- Iran 142.9 110.6 29.3 96.7 47.8 124.9 83.2 50.1 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 32.6 49.3 -33.8 Qatar 25.5 12.7 101.3 0.0 -- 20.9 13.7 52.0 S Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.0 19.0 -89.6 UAE 18.9 18.8 0.2 0.0 -- 23.7 29.7 -20.0 Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.0 2.9 3.1 Egypt 36.0 19.2 87.9 0.0 -- 5.5 3.7 48.9 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.9 -100.0 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.8 0.0 -- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 421.0 252.6 66.7 96.7 335.3 299.8 205.4 46.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)