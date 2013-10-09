* Essar's Aug Iran oil imports down 6.8 pct y/y-trade * Essar's July Iran oil imports down 77 pct y/y-trade * Essar got its first shipments of Colombia's Vasconia oil in Aug. Oct 9 India's Essar Oil imported about 15 percent less Iranian oil in April-August from a year ago, tanker arrival data compiled by Reuters show, broadly in line with the cut needed from countries to win exemption from U.S. sanctions against Tehran. The private refiner has received about 86,800 barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian oil under its annual contract that started in April. The United States renewed six-month waivers on sanctions for India in June in exchange for reduced purchases of oil from Iran. The sanctions from Washington and from the European Union aim to block Tehran's oil revenue over its disputed nuclear programme, which they suspect is aimed at building weapons. Iran denies this claim. The refiner's monthly Iranian oil imports surged in August after a sharp decline in July, when shipments from the sanctions-hit nation were disrupted due to a delay by New Delhi in granting approval to Tehran-based insurers for coverage. In July, Essar was the only Indian refiner buying Iranian oil, shipping in 35,000 bpd, a sharp decline from the previous month, the data showed. However, the purchases more than doubled to about 85,600 bpd in August. India granted a three-month approval on July 17 to Iranian shipping underwriters Kish P&I Club and Moallem Insurance Co with effect from June 28, the date of lapse. This delay in approval had forced a cut in Essar's oil imports from Iran in July. In August, Essar for the first time brought in Colombia's Vasconia grade as it gradually expands its crude diet to replace Iranian barrels. No comment was available from Essar. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in July and August versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ July July %chg June %chg Aug Aug %chg %chg Jan-Aug Jan-Aug %chg Country 2013 2012 y/y 2013 m/m 2013 2012 y/y m/m 2013 2012 y/y ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 18.9 32.9 -42.6 -- 11.1 11.3 -1.9 Colombia 69.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.4 69.4 -89.3 -89.3 33.5 13.4 150.8 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- -- 3.3 0.0 -- Mexico 0.0 68.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 68.6 0.0 -- -- 26.2 21.4 22.6 Venezuela 67.1 0.0 -- 67.5 -0.6 64.3 69.7 -7.7 -4.2 67.6 21.8 209.8 TOTAL 136.5 68.6 98.9 67.5 102.1 159.2 172.0 -7.5 16.6 141.8 68.0 108.7 Middle East N. Zone 59.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- -100.0 12.7 0.0 -- Oman 50.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 82.1 0.0 -- 63.9 23.1 4.7 390.6 Iran 35.0 152.3 -77.0 138.9 -74.8 85.6 91.8 -6.8 144.7 79.7 124.4 -35.9 Iraq 65.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- -100.0 49.7 40.8 21.9 Qatar 0.0 26.9 -100.0 34.5 -100.0 0.0 27.6 -100.0 -- 18.6 21.3 -12.5 S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- -- 7.3 2.5 195.9 UAE 0.0 19.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 33.3 19.1 74.3 -- 4.2 24.9 -83.0 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 15.7 -100.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 1.9 0.0 -- Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 209.7 198.4 5.7 189.1 10.9 201.1 138.5 45.2 -4.1 197.3 218.5 -9.7 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 32.1 -100.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 4.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 32.1 -100.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 4.0 0.0 -- Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 3.7 -100.0 Egypt 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.5 0.0 -- -- 6.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.5 0.0 -- -- 6.8 3.7 84.1 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- -- 1.3 0.0 -- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 346.2 267.0 29.6 288.8 19.9 377.8 310.5 21.7 9.1 351.2 290.2 21.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)