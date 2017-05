NEW DELHI Essar Oil, a key Indian client of Tehran, more than doubled oil imports from Iran in February compared with the previous month, according to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters Eikon terminal.

Essar shipped in about 246,600 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran last month, compared with about 118,000 bpd a year ago, the data showed.

