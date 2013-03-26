NEW DELHI, March 26 Essar Oil imported 65.4 percent less Iranian oil in February from a year ago, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed on Tuesday. The data also showed that for the first time Essar bought heavy oil from Brazil's Peregrino field in Campos basin to partly make up for barrels lost due to the Western sanctions against Iran over its nuclear programme. Essar had planned to lift 15 percent less oil under its 5 million tonnes, or 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), deal with the sanctions-hit nation in the fiscal year to March 31, 2013 to honour a government directive, company sources had said. India asked refiners to cut Iran oil imports by at least 15 percent in 2012/13 as New Delhi wanted a waiver from the U.S. sanctions. So far in the first 11 months of this fiscal year, the private refiner has received supplies equivalent to about 87 percent of its contract with Iran, the data showed. Its overall shipments from the Islamic Republic declined an annual 8.6 percent in April 2012-February 2013, the data showed. Essar, currently Iran's only non-government Indian customer, imported about 61,200 bpd of oil from Iran in February, a decline of 43.5 percent compared with 108,400 bpd of January, the data showed. India, the world's fourth-biggest oil buyer and Iran's top client after China, imported about 24 percent less oil from Iran in the first 11 months of the contract year, the data showed. The United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions to block Tehran's oil revenue over its disputed nuclear ambitions, which they suspect is aimed at building weapons. Iran denies this claim. Like other Indian refiners, Essar maximised purchases from Iran in the first half of 2012 ahead of tightening sanctions and to honour its 2011/12 annual deal. Essar has significantly raised processing of heavy and ultra-heavy grades, including those from Latin America, to improve refining margins and replace Iranian oil. It aims to buy 15-20 percent of its crude oil needs from the domestic market, 35-40 percent from Latin American sources, and 30-40 percent from the Middle East, the company said in May. In February Essar imported about 50 percent of its crude oil needs from Latin American nations, the data showed. It shipped in a 600,000 barrel parcel of Saudi crude in February after a gap of a year, to cover the shortfall of Iranian oil. It also bought 600,000 barrel Arab light crude oil this month, an industry source said. No comment was available from Essar. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in February versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ Feb Jan %chg Feb %chg Jan-Feb Jan-Feb %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 15.75 54.04 -70.86 0.00 -- 35.87 0.00 -- Colombia 52.61 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 24.97 0.00 -- Ecuador 0.00 25.76 -100.00 0.00 -- 13.53 0.00 -- Mexico 0.00 68.53 -100.00 0.00 -- 36.01 0.00 -- Venezuela 76.13 68.95 10.41 0.00 -- 72.36 0.00 -- Neutral Zone 21.64 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 10.27 0.00 -- Iran 61.24 108.38 -43.50 176.81 -65.37 86.00 166.90 -48.47 Iraq 0.00 66.94 -100.00 65.73 -100.00 35.17 65.75 -46.51 Qatar 30.96 27.31 13.40 18.55 66.89 29.04 17.10 69.87 S Arabia 40.72 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 19.32 10.09 91.46 UAE 0.00 0.00 -- 33.99 -100.00 0.00 32.69 -100.00 Canada 0.00 10.20 -100.00 0.00 -- 5.36 0.00 -- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 299.05 430.11 -30.47 295.08 1.35 367.91 292.52 25.77 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by James Jukwey)