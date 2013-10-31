* Essar's Iran oil imports in Jan-Sept down 33.6 pct * Essar's Iran oil imports jump 12.9 pct in Sept vs Aug Oct 31 Essar Oil reduced its imports of Iranian oil by 14.2 percent in the first nine months of its contract year, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed, slightly below cuts needed by refiners for India to win exemption from U.S. sanctions against Tehran. The private refiner received about 88,400 barrels per day (bpd) oil from Iran in the first half of the current contract year that began in April. The United States renewed six-month waivers on sanctions for India in June in exchange for reduced purchases of oil from Iran as state-run refiners cut volumes substantially. The sanctions from Washington and from the European Union aim to block Tehran's oil revenue because of its disputed nuclear programme, which they suspect is aimed at building weapons. Iran denies this claim. Altogether, Iran's top four crude buyers -- China, India, Japan and South Korea -- have cut their purchases by 11.5 percent in the first nine months of this year. Essar's cuts in Iranian oil imports in the first nine months of this year were about 33.6 percent to 81,600 bpd. Last year, it was stepping up purchases ahead of the start of sanctions in July 2012. This year, Essar's daily oil imports from Iran have picked up in the June-to-September period, rising 27 percent compared with the December-May period, the data shows. Essar shipped in 96,700 barrels per day (bpd) in September, a growth of 12.9 percent over August, the data shows. No comment was available from Essar. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in September versus a year earlier, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Sept Aug %chg Sept %chg Jan-Sept Jan-Sept %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 0.0 18.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 9.9 10.1 -2.0 Colombia 0.0 7.4 -100.0 71.6 -100.0 29.9 19.7 51.2 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.9 0.0 -- Mexico 0.0 68.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 23.4 19.1 22.5 Venezuela 138.6 64.3 115.6 0.0 -- 75.4 19.4 288.0 TOTAL 138.6 159.2 -12.9 71.6 93.7 141.5 68.3 107.0 Middle East Neutral Zone 12.8 0.0 -- 19.8 -35.1 12.7 2.2 485.4 Oman 100.7 82.1 22.6 0.0 -- 31.6 4.2 654.7 Iran 96.7 85.6 12.9 110.6 -12.6 81.6 122.9 -33.6 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 44.2 36.3 21.8 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 12.7 -100.0 16.6 20.3 -18.6 S Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.5 2.2 195.8 UAE 0.0 33.3 -100.0 18.8 -100.0 3.8 24.3 -84.4 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.7 0.0 -- TOTAL 210.2 201.1 4.5 161.9 29.9 198.7 212.3 -6.4 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.5 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.5 0.0 -- Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.3 -100.0 Egypt 0.0 17.5 -100.0 19.2 -100.0 6.1 2.1 190.7 TOTAL 0.0 17.5 -100.0 19.2 -100.0 6.1 5.4 12.7 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.2 0.0 -- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 348.9 377.8 -7.7 252.6 38.1 350.9 286.1 22.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)