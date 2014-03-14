NEW DELHI, March 14 Essar Oil, a key Indian buyer of Iranian crude, imported about 13.8 percent less oil from the OPEC member in February compared with the previous month, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters shows. Essar's overall shipments from Tehran in the first 11 months of the contract year beginning April 1, 2013 totalled 94,100 barrels per day (bpd), marginally lower than the year earlier, the data also showed. India, Iran's top client after China, imported about 36 percent less oil from Tehran in February than in January because of efforts to meet U.S. requests to restrict purchases from Tehran to 195,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the six months to July 20. Billionaire Ruias-promoted Essar Group, which also operates steel plants in Canada and the United States, could lift 30 percent more Iranian oil than the contracted volumes of 80,000 bpd for this fiscal year, government sources said earlier this week. Essar imported 122,300 barrels per day (bpd) oil from Iran in February, almost double the volume it took a year earlier, the data showed. Essar's total crude imports in February rose 26 percent from a year earlier to 377,200 bpd, the data showed. No comment was available from Essar. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in December and since the beginning of this year. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Feb Jan %chg Feb %chg Jan-Feb Jan-Feb %chg Country 2014 2014 mth/mth 2013 yr/yr 2014 2013 yr/yr ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 20.1 32.8 -38.8 15.7 27.5 26.7 35.9 -25.4 Colombia 132.8 17.0 679.2 52.6 152.3 72.0 25.0 188.2 Ecuador 0.0 34.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 18.2 13.5 34.3 Mexico 0.0 67.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 35.7 36.0 -1.0 Venezuela 70.2 60.9 15.3 76.1 -7.8 65.3 72.4 -9.8 TOTAL 223.0 213.1 4.6 144.5 54.4 217.8 182.7 19.2 Middle East Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 21.6 -100.0 0.0 10.3 -100.0 Iran 122.3 141.9 -13.8 61.2 99.7 132.6 86.0 54.2 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 35.2 -100.0 Qatar 31.9 14.4 121.1 31.0 2.9 22.7 29.0 -21.9 S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 40.7 -100.0 0.0 19.3 -100.0 TOTAL 154.2 156.3 -1.4 154.6 -0.3 155.3 179.8 -13.6 Africa Egypt 0.0 17.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 9.2 0.0 -- Libya 0.0 13.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 7.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 31.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 16.5 0.0 -- Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.4 -100.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 377.2 400.8 -5.9 299.0 26.1 389.6 367.9 5.9 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)