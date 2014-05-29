NEW DELHI, May 29 Essar Oil, a key Indian buyer of Iranian crude, more than halved its oil imports from the OPEC member in April compared with the previous month, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. Essar's overall shipments from Tehran in April, the first month of the current contract year and the financial year, totalled 107,500 barrels per day (bpd), about 93 percent higher than a year earlier, the data showed. In 2013/14 Essar shipped in 105,700 bpd, about 18.6 percent higher than a year earlier. A decline in Essar's purchase of Iranian oil contributed to a 42 percent cut in India's monthly oil imports from Tehran in April from March. Essar's total crude imports in April rose 14 percent from a year earlier to 350,800 bpd, the data showed. No comment was available from Essar. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in December and since the beginning of this year. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ April March %chg April %chg Jan-Apr Jan-Apr %chg COUNTRY 2014 2014 mth/mth 2013 yr/yr 2014 2013 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 13.1 17.6 -25.4 Colombia 71.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 53.4 30.2 76.7 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.9 6.7 34.3 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 70.8 -100.0 17.5 35.4 -50.5 Venezuela 65.4 61.8 5.9 69.1 -5.3 64.4 68.9 -6.5 TOTAL 137.3 61.8 122.3 139.9 -1.9 157.4 158.8 -0.9 Middle East Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 10.3 -100.0 Oman 20.0 0.0 -- 16.8 19.0 5.0 12.5 -60.2 Iran 107.5 231.1 -53.5 55.6 93.3 151.8 64.7 134.7 Iraq 67.9 0.0 -- 65.7 3.2 17.0 67.2 -74.8 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 29.6 -100.0 11.2 25.4 -56.0 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 14.9 -100.0 TOTAL 195.4 231.1 -15.5 167.7 16.5 184.9 194.9 -5.1 Africa Egypt 18.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.1 4.5 100.0 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 18.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.6 4.5 178.8 Canada 0.0 17.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 4.6 2.6 75.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 350.8 310.8 12.9 307.7 14.0 359.6 360.9 -0.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)