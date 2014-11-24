NEW DELHI, Nov 24 Essar Oil, a key Indian buyer of Iranian crude, shipped in 83 percent more oil from the OPEC member in October compared with the previous month, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. The private refiner imported 165,900 barrels per day (bpd) from Iran in October, about 56.4 percent more than a year earlier, the data showed. Essar's overall shipments from Iran in April-October, the first seven months of the current contract year and the financial year, totalled about 103,000, about 13.2 percent higher than a year earlier, the data showed. Essar's total crude imports in October rose nearly 25.5 percent from a year earlier to 368,000 bpd. No comment was available from Essar. Following are the details of Essar's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ OCT SEPT %CHG OCT %CHG JAN-OCT JAN-OCT %CHG COUNTRY 2014 2014 MTH/MTH 2013 YR/YR 2014 2013 YR/YR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 25.3 0.0 -- 21.8 16.0 21.3 8.9 140.1 Colombia 9.8 0.0 -- 69.4 -85.8 38.9 26.8 45.0 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.4 2.6 219.7 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.9 21.0 -67.0 Venezuela 133.4 139.0 -4.0 0.0 -- 93.7 67.7 38.3 TOTAL 168.6 139.0 21.3 91.2 84.9 169.2 127.0 33.2 Middle East Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.4 -100.0 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 32.2 -100.0 11.9 28.4 -58.1 Iran 165.9 90.7 83.0 106.1 56.4 121.8 73.2 66.3 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 63.9 -100.0 19.7 39.7 -50.3 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.4 14.9 -70.4 S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.9 -100.0 U.A.E 16.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.6 3.4 5.7 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.6 -100.0 TOTAL 181.9 90.7 100.6 202.2 -10.0 161.4 199.0 -18.9 C.I.S Kazakhstan 0.0 32.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.4 3.2 101.1 TOTAL 0.0 32.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.4 3.2 101.1 Africa Egypt 17.5 18.1 -3.2 0.0 -- 8.9 5.5 63.1 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.4 0.0 -- TOTAL 17.5 18.1 -3.2 0.0 -- 10.3 5.5 88.8 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.8 1.0 75.9 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 368.0 279.8 31.5 293.3 25.5 349.2 315.1 10.8 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)