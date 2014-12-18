Dec 18 Essar Oil, a key Indian buyer of Iranian crude, shipped in 5.7 percent less oil from the OPEC member in November compared with the previous month, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. The private refiner imported 156,500 barrels per day (bpd) from Iran in November, about 91.9 percent more than a year earlier, the data showed. Essar's overall shipments from Iran in April-November, the first eight months of the current contract year and the financial year, totalled about 109,600 bpd, about 22 percent higher than a year earlier, the data showed. Essar's total crude imports in November marginally grew from a year earlier to 316,500 bpd. Traders and analysts expect Essar will curb purchase of Iranian oil in the next fiscal year as the private refiner has recently signed a 10-year deal with Russia's Rosneft to annually buy 200,000 bpd oil. No comment was available from Essar. Following are the details of Essar's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ NOV OCT %CHG NOV %CHG JAN-NOV JAN-NOV %CHG COUNTRY 2014 2014 MTH/MTH 2013 YR/YR 2014 2013 YR/YR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 0.0 25.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 19.4 10.1 92.0 Colombia 36.1 9.8 267.2 71.6 -49.7 38.6 37.3 3.7 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.6 2.4 219.7 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.3 19.1 -67.0 Venezuela 105.8 133.4 -20.7 65.4 61.8 101.4 67.5 50.1 TOTAL 141.9 168.6 -15.8 137.0 3.5 173.4 136.4 27.1 Middle East Neutral zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 10.4 -100.0 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.8 28.8 -62.5 Iran 156.5 165.9 -5.7 81.6 91.9 124.9 83.8 49.0 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 66.1 -100.0 18.0 48.0 -62.6 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.0 13.5 -70.4 S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 16.6 -100.0 0.0 6.8 -100.0 U.A.E. 0.0 16.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 3.3 3.1 5.7 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.4 -100.0 TOTAL 156.5 181.9 -14.0 164.3 -4.7 161.0 195.9 -17.8 C.I.S Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.8 2.9 101.1 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.8 2.9 101.1 Africa Egypt 18.1 17.5 3.4 0.0 -- 9.7 5.0 95.7 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 14.1 -100.0 0.0 1.3 -100.0 Libya -- -- -- -- -- 1.3 -- -- TOTAL 18.1 17.5 3.4 14.1 28.6 11.0 6.2 76.6 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.7 0.9 75.9 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 316.5 368.0 -14.0 315.4 0.4 352.8 342.4 3.0 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)