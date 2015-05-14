May 14 Essar Oil, Iran's leading Indian client, imported 12.8 percent more oil from Tehran in April compared to a year ago, according to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and assessed by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics. Essar shipped in about 103,400 bpd from Iran in January-April 2015, a decline of about 35.2 percent from a year ago, the data showed. India took about 264,100 bpd Iranian oil last month, a growth of about 17.5 percent from a year ago. Essar's total crude imports in April declined about 20.4 percent compared with the previous month, the data showed. No comment was available from Essar. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Region/ March Feb %chg March %chg Jan-March Jan-March %chg Country 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 34.5 25.1 37.4 0.0 -- 21.7 13.1 64.9 Colombia 0.0 10.0 -100.0 71.9 -100.0 5.2 53.4 -90.3 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.9 -100.0 Mexico 0.0 67.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 26.5 17.5 51.3 Venezuela 72.7 134.3 -45.9 65.4 11.1 122.5 64.4 90.2 TOTAL 107.3 237.3 -54.8 137.3 -21.9 175.9 157.4 11.8 Middle East Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 20.0 -100.0 0.0 5.0 -100.0 Iran 121.3 0.0 -- 107.5 12.8 103.4 159.6 -35.2 Iraq 66.6 67.2 -0.8 67.9 -1.8 67.2 17.0 296.0 Qatar 0.0 14.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 3.7 11.2 -66.9 Kuwait 0.0 33.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 13.8 0.0 -- U.A.E. 0.0 19.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 9.1 0.0 -- TOTAL 187.9 133.7 40.5 195.4 -3.8 197.2 192.7 2.3 Africa Egypt 0.0 0.0 -- 18.1 -100.0 9.3 9.1 2.9 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.6 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 18.1 -100.0 9.3 12.6 -26.2 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.6 -100.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 295.1 371.0 -20.4 350.8 -15.9 382.5 367.4 4.1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by William Hardy)