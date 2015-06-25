June 25 Essar Oil, Iran's leading Indian client, imported 24.6 percent more oil from Tehran in May compared to a year earlier, according to tanker arrival data obtained from sources and assessed by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics. Essar shipped in about 135,800 bpd from Iran in January-May 2015, a decline of about 26.8 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. India's imports of Iranian crude rose last month to their highest level since March 2014. The South Asian nation took about 368,000 bpd Iranian oil last month, a growth of about two-third from a year earlier. Essar's total crude imports in May rose 6.3 percent compared with the previous month, the data showed. No comment was available from Essar. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Region/ May April %chg May %chg Jan-May Jan-May %chg Country 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 32.6 34.5 -5.6 25.8 26.1 23.9 15.8 51.9 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 10.1 -100.0 4.1 44.5 -90.7 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 34.4 -100.0 0.0 14.2 -100.0 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 21.1 13.9 51.3 Venezuela 71.7 72.7 -1.3 136.5 -47.4 112.1 79.2 41.5 TOTAL 104.3 107.3 -2.7 206.9 -49.6 161.2 167.6 -3.8 Middle East Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 32.9 -100.0 0.0 10.7 -100.0 Iran 125.1 121.3 3.2 100.4 24.6 107.9 147.5 -26.8 Iraq 65.7 66.6 -1.3 63.9 2.8 66.9 26.6 151.4 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.9 8.9 -66.9 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.0 0.0 -- U.A.E 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.2 0.0 -- TOTAL 190.9 187.9 1.6 197.2 -3.2 195.9 193.7 1.2 Africa Egypt 18.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.2 7.2 56.0 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.8 -100.0 TOTAL 18.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.2 10.0 11.9 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.7 -100.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 313.8 295.1 6.3 404.1 -22.4 368.4 374.9 -1.8 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)