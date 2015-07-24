July 24 Essar Oil's crude imports from Iran jumped to its highest level in 15 months in June when the private refiner shipped in about 73 percent more oil from Tehran compared to the previous month, according to tanker arrival data obtained from sources and assessed by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics. Essar shipped in about 216,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil from Iran in June, compared to 52,200 bpd a year ago, the data showed. Supplies from Iran accounted for about 58.7 percent of Essar's overall shipments during the last month. Essar imported about 99,200 bpd from Iran in January-June 2015, a decline of about 21.5 percent from a year earlier, the data showed, as average for the first half was dragged down by Indian refiners' skipping purchases in March to meet the last fiscal year's target of 220,000 bpd. India, the world's fourth biggest oil consumer and Iran's top client after China, received 283,900 bpd oil from the OPEC member in June, a decline of about 23 percent from May but up about 70 percent from the same month last year. No comment was available from Essar. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Region/ June May %chg June %chg Jan-June Jan-June %chg Country 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 0.0 32.6 -100.0 26.0 -100.0 20.0 17.4 14.4 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 70.9 -100.0 3.4 48.9 -93.0 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 10.3 -100.0 0.0 13.5 -100.0 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.6 11.6 51.3 Venezuela 132.9 71.7 85.2 69.2 92.1 115.6 77.6 49.0 TOTAL 132.9 104.3 27.4 176.4 -24.7 156.5 169.0 -7.4 Middle East Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 33.1 -100.0 0.0 14.4 -100.0 Iran 216.0 125.1 72.6 52.2 313.8 99.2 126.5 -21.4 Iraq 0.0 65.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 55.8 22.2 151.4 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.4 7.4 -66.9 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.1 0.0 -- U.A.E. 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 216.0 190.9 13.2 85.3 153.3 172.7 170.5 1.3 C.I.S Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 32.5 -100.0 0.0 5.4 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 32.5 -100.0 0.0 5.4 -100.0 Africa Egypt 19.2 18.6 3.4 0.0 -- 12.6 6.0 109.0 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.4 -100.0 TOTAL 19.2 18.6 3.4 0.0 -- 12.6 8.4 50.0 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.1 -100.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 368.2 313.8 17.3 294.2 25.2 341.8 356.4 -4.1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)