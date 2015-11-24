Nov 24 India's Essar Oil imported 10.2 percent more crude in October as the private refiner boosted its overall purchases ahead of the start of its Vadinar refinery after a month-long maintenance, according to tanker arrival data obtained from sources and assessed by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics. Essar shipped in about 134,400 barrels per day (bpd) oil from Iran in October, a decline of about 19 percent from a year ago, the data showed. Essar received about 109,200 bpd from Iran in January-October 2015, a decline of about 10.3 percent from a year earlier, the data showed, as the average for the first half was dragged down by Indian refiners skipping purchases in March to meet the last fiscal year's target of 220,000 bpd. However, in April-October, the first seven months of this fiscal year, Essar's import of Iranian oil surged by 32.7 percent to 136,600 bpd, the data showed. In the first seven months of the fiscal year, running from April through October, India's oil imports from Iran jumped 5.6 percent to 249,100 bpd as refiners raised purchases after the July deal that may mean the removal of sanctions next year. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Oct Sept %chg Oct %chg Jan-Oct Jan-Oct %chg Country 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 25.3 -100.0 14.1 21.3 -33.8 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 9.8 -100.0 2.0 38.9 -94.7 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.4 -100.0 Mexico 68.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 22.5 6.9 225.1 Venezuela 133.1 0.0 -- 133.4 -0.2 110.2 93.7 17.6 TOTAL 201.4 0.0 -- 168.6 19.5 148.8 169.2 -12.1 Asia Pakistan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.1 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.1 0.0 -- Middle East Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.9 -100.0 Iran 134.4 121.9 10.2 165.9 -19.0 109.2 121.8 -10.3 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 39.9 19.7 102.3 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.5 4.4 -66.9 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.4 0.0 -- S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.4 0.0 -- U.A.E. 0.0 0.0 -- 16.0 -100.0 5.5 3.6 52.1 TOTAL 134.4 121.9 10.2 181.9 -26.1 162.8 161.4 0.9 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.4 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.4 -100.0 Africa Egypt 0.0 0.0 -- 17.5 -100.0 9.4 8.9 5.1 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.4 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 17.5 -100.0 9.4 10.3 -9.3 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.8 -100.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 335.9 121.9 175.5 368.0 -8.7 322.1 349.2 -7.7 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)