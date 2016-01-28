NEW DELHI Jan 28 Essar Oil, the top Indian buyer of Iranian crude, imported 96 percent more oil from Tehran in December compared with the previous month, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters shows, buoyed by the prospects of lifting of Western sanctions.

Essar Oil's overall shipments from Tehran rose 0.6 percent at about 117,700 barrels per day (bpd) in the first nine months of the contract year beginning April 1, 2015 the data also showed.

India's oil imports from Iran fell by about 23 percent in 2015 as refiners slowed purchases early in the year to keep imports within the limits of sanctions.

Essar imported 67,600 bpd oil from Tehran in December compared with 175,300 bpd a year ago, the data showed.

It shipped an average 99,500 from Iran in 2015, about 23 percent less than the previous year, the data showed.

Essar's total crude imports in December declined 11 percent to about 298,000 bpd, the data showed. In 2015, it imported about 8 percent less oil compared with a year earlier because of a month long shutdown of its refinery for upgrade, the data showed.

Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in December and since the beginning of this year. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Dec Nov %chg Dec %chg Jan-Dec Jan-Dec %chg Country 2015 2015 mth/mth 2014 yr/yr 2015 2014 yr/yr ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 29.8 0.0 -- 33.5 -10.8 14.3 20.6 -30.7 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.7 35.4 -95.2 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.0 -100.0 Mexico 32.9 68.9 -52.3 0.0 -- 27.2 5.8 371.7 Venezuela 69.6 213.8 -67.4 68.7 1.4 115.2 92.6 24.5 TOTAL 132.3 282.7 -53.2 102.1 29.6 158.4 161.3 -1.8 Asia Pakistan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.9 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.9 0.0 -- Middle East Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.9 -100.0 Iran 67.6 34.5 96.2 175.3 -61.4 99.5 129.2 -23.0 Iraq 64.7 0.0 -- 95.9 -32.5 38.7 24.6 57.6 Qatar 15.6 17.7 -12.1 0.0 -- 4.0 3.7 8.8 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.5 0.0 -- S Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.1 0.0 -- U.A.E. 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.6 3.0 52.1 TOTAL 147.9 52.2 183.4 271.2 -45.5 152.5 170.3 -10.5 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.3 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.3 -100.0 Africa Egypt 17.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.3 8.9 4.4 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.2 -100.0 TOTAL 17.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.3 10.1 -7.7 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.5 -100.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 297.9 334.9 -11.0 373.3 -20.2 321.1 348.5 -7.9 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and David Evans)