NEW DELHI, May 13 India's Essar Oil, the top Indian buyer of Iranian crude, imported 47.7 percent more Iranian oil in April compared with a year ago, according to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Essar shipped in about 179,100 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran last month, a decline of about 12.4 percent from March, the data showed. Essar's oil imports from Iran averaged at about 139,800 bpd in the first four months of 2016 compared with 63,400 bpd of a year ago, when the private refiner had to cut imports under pressure from western sanctions against Iran's nuclear programme, the data showed. Iran's share in overall imports by Essar Oil in the January-April period doubled from about 18.5 percent in the year-ago period. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Coun April March %Chg April %Chg Jan-April Jan-April %Chg try 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 Yr/Yr 2016 2015 Yr/Yr Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 34.5 -100.0 0.0 21.7 -100.0 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.2 -100.0 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.9 26.5 -32.3 Venezuela 211.1 134.2 57.3 72.7 190.4 171.2 122.5 39.7 TOTAL 211.1 134.2 57.3 107.3 96.9 189.1 175.9 7.5 Middle East Iran 179.1 204.5 -12.4 121.3 47.7 139.8 63.4 120.7 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 66.6 -100.0 25.3 67.2 -62.3 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.7 -100.0 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 13.8 -100.0 S Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.8 0.0 -- U.A.E. 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.3 9.1 -8.9 TOTAL 179.1 204.5 -12.4 187.9 -4.7 179.2 157.1 14.1 Africa Egypt 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.3 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.3 -100.0 TOTAL ALL 390.2 338.7 15.2 295.1 32.2 368.3 342.4 7.6 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)