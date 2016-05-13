NEW DELHI, May 13 India's Essar Oil, the top Indian buyer of Iranian crude,
imported 47.7 percent more Iranian oil in April compared with a year ago, according to tanker
arrival data obtained from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters
terminal.
Essar shipped in about 179,100 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran last month, a decline
of about 12.4 percent from March, the data showed.
Essar's oil imports from Iran averaged at about 139,800 bpd in the first four months of 2016
compared with 63,400 bpd of a year ago, when the private refiner had to cut imports under
pressure from western sanctions against Iran's nuclear programme, the data showed.
Iran's share in overall imports by Essar Oil in the January-April period doubled from about
18.5 percent in the year-ago period.
Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:
Region/Coun April March %Chg April %Chg Jan-April Jan-April %Chg
try 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 Yr/Yr 2016 2015 Yr/Yr
Latam
Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 34.5 -100.0 0.0 21.7 -100.0
Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.2 -100.0
Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.9 26.5 -32.3
Venezuela 211.1 134.2 57.3 72.7 190.4 171.2 122.5 39.7
TOTAL 211.1 134.2 57.3 107.3 96.9 189.1 175.9 7.5
Middle East
Iran 179.1 204.5 -12.4 121.3 47.7 139.8 63.4 120.7
Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 66.6 -100.0 25.3 67.2 -62.3
Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.7 -100.0
Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 13.8 -100.0
S Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.8 0.0 --
U.A.E. 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.3 9.1 -8.9
TOTAL 179.1 204.5 -12.4 187.9 -4.7 179.2 157.1 14.1
Africa
Egypt 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.3 -100.0
TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.3 -100.0
TOTAL ALL 390.2 338.7 15.2 295.1 32.2 368.3 342.4 7.6
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of
days. Numbers for previous months have been revised.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)