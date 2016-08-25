NEW DELHI, Aug 25 Essar Oil, the top Indian buyer of Iranian crude, imported about 43.2 percent more oil from Iran in July compared with a year ago, according to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Essar shipped in about 186,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran last month, an increase of about 4.4 percent from June, the data showed. Essar's oil imports from Iran averaged about 158,800 bpd in the first seven months of 2016 compared with 103,700 bpd in the previous year, when the private refiner had to cut imports under pressure from western sanctions against Iran's nuclear programme, the data showed. Iran's share in overall imports by Essar Oil in the January-July period rose to about 44 percent from about 30 percent in the year-ago period. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Cou July June % Change July %Change Jan-July Jan-July %Change ntry 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr 2016 2015 yr/yr Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 17.0 -100.0 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.9 -100.0 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.2 15.0 -32.1 Venezuela 207.0 130.6 58.5 133.0 55.6 165.4 118.1 40.1 TOTAL 207.0 130.6 58.5 133.0 55.6 175.6 153.1 14.7 Asia Pakistan 0.0 0.0 -- 10.6 -100.0 0.0 1.6 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 10.6 -100.0 0.0 1.6 -100.0 Meast Iran 185.9 178.1 4.4 129.8 43.2 158.8 103.7 53.2 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 65.6 -100.0 14.4 57.2 -74.9 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.1 -100.0 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.8 -100.0 S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 13.3 -100.0 3.3 1.9 68.2 U.A.E. 0.0 0.0 -- 18.4 -100.0 7.3 7.8 -7.2 TOTAL 185.9 178.1 4.4 227.1 -18.1 183.8 180.6 1.8 Africa Egypt 0.0 0.0 -- 18.6 -100.0 0.0 13.4 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 18.6 -100.0 0.0 13.4 -100.0 TOTAL ALL 392.9 308.6 27.3 389.4 0.9 359.4 348.7 3.1 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahups)