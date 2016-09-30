NEW DELHI, Sept 30 Essar Oil, the top Indian buyer of Iranian crude, imported about 33.6 percent more oil from Iran in August compared to July, according to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters terminal. Essar shipped in about 248,300 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran last month compared to 109,300 bpd a year ago, the data showed. Essar's oil imports from Iran averaged about 170,200 bpd in the first eight months of 2016 compared with 104,400 bpd in the previous year, when the private refiner had to cut imports under pressure from western sanctions against Iran's nuclear programme, the data showed. Iran's share in overall imports by Essar Oil in the January-August period rose to about 48 percent from about 30 percent in the year-ago period. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Count Aug Jul %Change Aug %Change Jan-Aug Jan-Aug %Change ry 2016 2016 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr 2016 2015 yr/yr Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 21.9 -100.0 0.0 17.7 -100.0 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.6 -100.0 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 49.6 -100.0 8.9 19.4 -54.2 Venezuela 67.0 207.0 -67.6 139.5 -51.9 152.9 120.8 26.6 TOTAL 67.0 207.0 -67.6 211.0 -68.2 161.8 160.5 0.8 Asia Pakistan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.4 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.4 -100.0 Middle East Iran 248.3 185.9 33.6 109.3 127.2 170.2 104.4 63.0 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.6 49.9 -74.8 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.8 -100.0 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.8 -100.0 S Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.9 1.7 68.3 UAE 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.4 6.8 -7.1 TOTAL 248.3 185.9 33.6 109.3 127.2 192.0 171.5 11.9 Africa Egypt 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.7 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.7 -100.0 TOTAL ALL 315.3 392.9 -19.7 320.3 -1.5 353.8 345.1 2.5 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)