a day ago
TABLE-India Essar's oil imports from Iran fall a third in June vs May - trade
#Domestic News
July 19, 2017 / 1:18 PM / a day ago

TABLE-India Essar's oil imports from Iran fall a third in June vs May - trade

3 Min Read

    NEW DELHI, July 19 (Reuters) - Essar Oil shipped in 32 percent less oil from Iran in June
compared with the previous month at about 122,500 barrels per day (bpd), according to tanker
arrival data obtained from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters
terminal.
    In the first half of this year, India received about 2 percent less oil from Tehran at about
151,100 bpd, the data showed.
    Following are details of the private refiner's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in
1,000 bpd:
   
 Region/Countr  June     May     %Chg     June    %Chg     Jan-June    Jan-June  %chg
 y              2017     2017    mth/mth  2016    yr/yr        2017        2016  yr/yr
 Latin America                                                                   
 Brazil            32.0     0.0      --      0.0      --       10.0         0.0      --
 Mexico             0.0    68.8   -100.0     0.0      --       68.4        11.9    473.4
 Venezuela        137.1    66.1    107.5   130.6      5.0      92.6       158.4    -41.5
 TOTAL            169.2   134.9     25.4   130.6     29.6     171.0       170.3      0.4
                                                                                    
 Middle East                                                                        
 Iran             122.5   180.6    -32.2   178.1    -31.2     151.1       154.2     -2.0
 Iraq              72.3    33.6    115.5     0.0      --       29.8        16.8     76.8
 S. Arabia          0.0     0.0      --      0.0      --        0.0         3.8   -100.0
 U.A.E.             0.0     0.0      --      0.0      --        0.0         5.5   -100.0
 TOTAL            194.8   214.1     -9.0   178.1      9.4     180.9       180.4      0.3
                                                                                    
 Africa                                                                             
 Chad               0.0     0.0      --      0.0      --        5.4         0.0      --
 Egypt             36.5    17.7    106.5     0.0      --       12.1         3.0    301.9
 TOTAL             36.5    17.7    106.5     0.0      --       17.5         3.0    481.6
 TOTAL ALL        400.5   366.7      9.2   308.6     29.8     369.4       353.7      4.4
    
    NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting
them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the
number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised.

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

