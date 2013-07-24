* Essar receives its first shipment of Kazakhstan's CPC Blend-trade

* Essar's Iran oil imports in Jan-June down 31 pct

NEW DELHI, July 24 India's Essar Oil imported 21.1 percent more Iranian oil in June compared with a year earlier and shipped in Kazakhstan's CPC blend for the first time, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed, as the private refiner increased its appetite for testing new grades after expansion.

Essar was the only Indian client of Iranian oil in June buying 138,900 barrels per day (bpd), a growth of 16.3 percent over May.

The refiner, however, has cut Iranian oil imports by about a third in the first half of this year when it received 86,300 bpd as it stepped up purchases last year ahead of sanctions starting in July 2012.

The United States renewed six-month waivers on sanctions for India earlier this month in exchange for reduced purchases of oil from Iran.

The sanctions from Washington and from the European Union aim to block Tehran's oil revenue over its disputed nuclear programme, which they suspect is aimed at building weapons. Iran denies this claim.

Two government-run refiners, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp, stopped importing oil from Iran from April, as local insurers said they could no longer cover plants that process Iranian oil after Europe-based reinsurers backed out.

However, Essar continued using Iranian oil based on legal advice that EU sanctions are not applicable in this situation, a document made available to Reuters showed. But there is some uncertainty as it is up to reinsurers to interpret the sanctions.

Indian Oil Corp, the country's largest oil refiner, is not planning to lift Iranian cargoes until the fourth quarter.

No comment was available from Essar.

Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in June versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ June May %chg June %chg Jan-June Jan-June %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 34.6 -100.0 11.7 9.6 21.9 Colombia 0.0 69.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 31.9 6.1 421.5 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.4 0.0 -- Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 23.5 17.0 38.1 Venezuela 67.5 66.7 1.3 68.9 -2.1 68.3 17.4 292.6 TOTAL 67.5 136.0 -50.4 103.6 -34.8 139.8 50.1 178.9 Middle East Neutral Zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.8 0.0 -- Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 38.2 -100.0 8.3 6.3 32.0 Iran 138.9 119.4 16.3 114.7 21.1 86.3 125.2 -31.0 Iraq 0.0 64.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 55.5 54.6 1.7 Qatar 34.5 14.3 140.9 0.0 -- 25.0 19.3 29.8 S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.9 3.3 196.3 UAE 0.0 0.0 -- 59.8 -100.0 0.0 26.9 -100.0 Dubai 15.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 189.1 197.9 -4.4 212.8 -11.1 194.5 235.6 -17.5 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 32.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 32.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.3 0.0 -- Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.0 -100.0 Egypt 0.0 18.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.2 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 18.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.2 5.0 24.2 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.7 0.0 -- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 288.8 352.5 -18.1 316.3 -8.7 347.5 290.7 19.5 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)