NEW DELHI, June 27 Essar Oil, a key Indian buyer of Iranian crude, shipped in 6.6 percent less oil from the OPEC member in May compared with the previous month, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed.

The private refiner imported 100,400 barrels per day (bpd) from Iran in May, about 16 percent lower than a year ago, the data showed.

Essar's overall shipments from Iran in April-May, the first two months of the current contract year and the financial year, totalled 103,900 bpd, about 18 percent higher than a year earlier, the data showed.

In 2013/14 Essar shipped in 105,700 bpd, about 18.6 percent higher than a year earlier.

Essar's total crude imports in May rose 14.7 percent from a year earlier to 404,100 bpd, the data showed.

No comment was available from Essar. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ MAY APRIL %CHG MAY %CHG JAN-MAY JAN-MAY %CHG COUNTRY 2014 2014 MTH/MTH 2013 YR/YR 2014 2013 YR/YR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 25.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 15.8 14.0 12.4 Colombia 10.1 71.9 -86.0 69.3 -85.5 44.5 38.2 16.3 Ecuador 34.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 14.2 5.3 168.1 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 13.9 28.1 -50.5 Venezuela 136.5 65.4 108.6 66.7 104.8 79.2 68.4 15.8 TOTAL 206.9 137.3 50.7 136.0 52.1 167.6 154.1 8.7 Middle East Neutral zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.2 -100.0 Oman 32.9 20.0 64.5 0.0 -- 10.7 10.0 7.6 Iran 100.4 107.5 -6.6 119.4 -15.9 141.2 75.9 86.1 Iraq 63.9 67.9 -5.8 64.1 -0.4 26.6 66.6 -60.0 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 14.3 -100.0 8.9 23.1 -61.6 S Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.8 -100.0 TOTAL 197.2 195.4 1.0 197.9 -0.3 187.4 195.5 -4.1 Africa Egypt 0.0 18.1 -100.0 18.6 -100.0 7.2 7.4 -3.0 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 18.1 -100.0 18.6 -100.0 10.0 7.4 35.2 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.7 2.1 75.9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 404.1 350.8 15.2 352.5 14.7 368.7 359.1 2.7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Pravin Char)