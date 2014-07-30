July 30 India's Essar Oil imported 62.4 percent less Iranian oil in June compared with a year earlier, although shipments from Tehran jumped about 46.5 percent in the first half of this year, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed.

The private refiner imported 52,200 barrel per day (bpd) of oil from Iran in June, a decline of 48 percent from May. Essar shipped in 126,500 bpd of oil in January-June as it boosted purchase in the first quarter to help New Delhi achieve the targeted 220,000 bpd from the Gulf nation in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2014.

India's crude imports from Iran rose by a third in the first half of the year, data from trade sources showed, after the shipments were boosted following an interim deal to slow Tehran's nuclear activity and ease Western sanctions.

No comment was available from Essar. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in June versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ June May %chg June %chg Jan-June Jan-June %chg Country 2014 2014 mth/mth 2013 yr/yr 2014 2013 yr/yr -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 26.0 25.8 0.5 0.0 -- 17.4 11.7 49.2 Colombia 70.9 10.1 603.4 0.0 -- 48.9 31.9 53.2 Ecuador 10.3 34.4 -70.1 0.0 -- 13.5 4.4 206.8 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.6 23.5 -50.5 Venezuela 69.2 136.5 -49.3 67.5 2.5 77.6 68.3 13.6 TOTAL 176.4 206.9 -14.7 67.5 161.2 169.0 139.8 20.9 Middle East Neutral zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.8 -100.0 Oman 33.1 32.9 0.5 0.0 -- 14.4 8.3 73.5 Iran 52.2 100.4 -48.0 138.9 -62.4 126.5 86.3 46.5 Iraq 0.0 63.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 22.2 55.5 -60.0 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 34.5 -100.0 7.4 25.0 -70.4 S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.9 -100.0 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 15.7 -100.0 0.0 2.6 -100.0 TOTAL 85.3 197.2 -56.8 189.1 -54.9 170.5 194.5 -12.3 C.I.S Kazakhastan 32.5 0.0 -- 32.1 1.3 5.4 5.3 1.3 TOTAL 32.5 0.0 -- 32.1 1.3 5.4 5.3 1.3 Africa Egypt 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.0 6.2 -3.0 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.4 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.4 6.2 35.2 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.1 1.7 75.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 294.2 404.1 -27.2 288.8 1.9 356.4 347.5 2.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)