NEW DELHI, Oct 28 Essar Oil, a key Indian buyer of Iranian crude, shipped in 12.4 percent less oil from the OPEC member in September compared with the previous month, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. The private refiner imported 90,700 barrels per day (bpd) from Iran in September, about 6.2 percent lower than a year earlier, the data showed. Essar's overall shipments from Iran in April-September, the first half of the current contract year and the financial year, totalled 92,300 bpd, about 4.4 percent higher than a year earlier, the data showed. Essar's total crude imports in September fell nearly 20 percent from a year earlier to 279,800 bpd. No comment was available from Essar. Following are the details of Essar's crude and condensate imports. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ SEPT AUG %CHG SEPT %CHG JAN-SEPT JAN-SEPT %CHG COUNTRY 2014 2014 MTH/MTH 2013 YR/YR 2014 2013 YR/YR ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 0.0 82.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 20.9 9.9 111.0 Colombia 0.0 86.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 42.2 29.9 41.3 Ecuador 0.0 3.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 9.4 2.9 219.7 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.7 23.4 -67.0 Venezuela 139.0 70.3 97.9 138.6 0.3 89.2 75.4 18.2 TOTAL 139.0 242.1 -42.6 138.6 0.3 169.3 141.5 19.7 Middle East Neutral zone 0.0 0.0 -- 12.8 -100.0 0.0 12.7 -100.0 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 100.7 -100.0 13.2 31.6 -58.1 Iran 90.7 103.5 -12.4 96.7 -6.2 116.8 81.6 43.2 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 22.0 44.2 -50.3 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.9 16.6 -70.4 S. Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.5 -100.0 U.A.E. 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.2 3.8 -42.3 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.7 -100.0 TOTAL 90.7 103.5 -12.4 210.2 -56.9 159.1 198.7 -19.9 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 32.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.1 3.5 101.1 TOTAL 32.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.1 3.5 101.1 Africa Egypt 18.1 17.4 3.8 0.0 -- 8.0 6.1 30.4 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 18.1 17.4 3.8 0.0 -- 9.5 6.1 56.2 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.0 1.2 75.9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 279.8 363.0 -22.9 348.9 -19.8 347.0 350.9 -1.1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)