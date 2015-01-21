NEW DELHI, Jan 21 Essar Oil, the top Indian buyer of Iranian crude, imported about 12 percent more oil from the sanctions-hit nation in December compared with the previous month, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters shows. Essar Oil's overall shipments from Tehran rose about 36.4 percent at about 117,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first nine months of the contract year beginning April 1, 2014 the data also showed. India imported 42 percent more Iranian oil last year over 2013 levels as its refiners increased purchases to take advantage of an easing in sanctions targeting Tehran's nuclear programme. Essar imported 175,300 bpd oil from Tehran in December compared with 54,200 bpd a year ago, the data showed. It shipped an average 129,200 bpd from Iran in 2014, about 59 percent more than the previous year, the data showed. Essar's total crude imports in December surged 18 percent to 373,300 bpd, the data showed. In 2014, it imported about 6.8 percent more oil compared with a year earlier, the data showed. No comment was available from Essar. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in December and since the beginning of this year. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Dec Nov %chg Dec %chg Jan-Dec Jan-Dec %chg Country 2014 2014 mth/mth 2013 yr/yr 2014 2013 yr/yr ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 33.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 20.6 9.3 122.7 Colombia 0.0 36.1 -100.0 69.5 -100.0 35.4 40.0 -11.6 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.0 2.2 219.7 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.8 17.5 -67.0 Venezuela 68.7 105.8 -35.1 63.5 8.1 98.6 67.2 46.7 TOTAL 102.1 141.9 -28.0 133.1 -23.2 167.3 136.1 22.9 Middle East Neutral zone 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.5 -100.0 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 33.6 -100.0 9.9 29.2 -66.1 Iran 175.3 156.5 12.0 54.2 223.7 129.2 81.3 58.9 Iraq 95.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 24.6 43.9 -44.1 Qatar 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.7 12.4 -70.4 Saudi Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.3 -100.0 UAE 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.0 2.8 5.7 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.3 -100.0 TOTAL 271.2 156.5 73.3 87.8 209.0 170.3 186.7 -8.8 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.3 2.6 101.1 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.3 2.6 101.1 Africa Egypt 0.0 18.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.9 4.6 95.7 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.2 -100.0 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.2 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 18.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 10.1 5.7 76.6 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.5 0.9 75.9 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 373.3 316.5 18.0 220.8 69.1 354.6 332.1 6.8 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)